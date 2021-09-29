After Porto’s triumph, Fabinho issues a warning to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Fabinho believes that Liverpool’s performance against Porto set the tone for the rest of the season, which begins this weekend against Manchester City.

On Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side thrashed Sergio Conceicao’s side at the Estadio do Dragao to make it two wins in a row in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice as the Reds cruised to a 5-1 victory in the Portuguese capital.

Despite the strong performance, the Brazilian confesses he didn’t anticipate his team to win by such a large margin heading into the game.

“Yes, tonight was a huge win for us. “I don’t think we expected to win by [scoring]five goals, but it was crucial,” he told LFCTV.

“We generated a lot of chances, scored five goals, and could have scored a lot more. It’s critical to start with two wins in this group.

Before continuing, the Brazilian said, “The ferocity with which we played was absolutely terrific.” The guys who came on later maintained the rhythm, intensity, and quality of the game.

“So scoring tonight was extremely vital for us and our players. We could have kept the clean sheet if we had scored five goals, but Porto has good players and a fantastic squad. To keep this momentum going, it was a huge win.”

Curtis Jones was the Reds’ star performer, assisting on two of his team’s second-half goals, and Fabinho was quick to praise the youngster’s performance.

“Yes, each and every goal! He’s a fantastic player. He needed this, to play every three days, for his rhythm,” he remarked of his teammate’s performance.

“Physically, he’s incredibly fantastic, and we know that if we give the ball to him, he’ll turn it around and produce something extraordinary because he’s such a gifted player.

“So, I congratulate him on his performance and hope he continues to play well.”

Liverpool are now top of their Champions League group, and Fabinho and his Liverpool colleagues will face Manchester City in the Premier League next. “The summary has come to an end.”