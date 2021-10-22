After police stormed the house, they discovered a terrifying array of weaponry.

When police raided a home in Toxteth, two Samurai swords were among the terrifying weapons found.

This morning, a hunting knife, baseball bat, and knuckleduster were also discovered at the Aspen Grove address (Friday).

In addition to the guns, a considerable amount of drugs were discovered in bags.

Images of the guns and drugs were uploaded on one of Merseyside Police’s Facebook profiles.

“Officers from the Admiral Street community team executed a warrant today in Aspen Grove L8,” the tweet added.

“A huge quantity of white crystals and off white powder, as well as a number of forbidden weapons, were seized.”

There was no word on whether or not any arrests had been made.

