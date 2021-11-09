After police blocked the M53 entry, a woman was brought to the hospital.

At 3.33 p.m. on Monday, cops were dispatched to a woman’s welfare concern on a bridge at junction 2 of the motorway.

At around 4 p.m., two police vehicles were seen blocking the entry near Moreton Spur.

After numerous cars collided, emergency crews closed the route.

Drivers said they were steered away from the accident area and forced to take a longer route.

Merseyside Police said today that a woman was taken to hospital after patrols were dispatched to the scene.

“It was worry for the wellbeing of a female on a bridge at J2,” they claimed.

“Police were called, and the woman was brought to the hospital.”

The incident ended around 3.47 p.m., according to a National Highways official, and the motorway access was reopened.

“It was a police-led situation at 3.33pm, which ended at 3.47pm,” they stated.

