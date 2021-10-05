After ‘passing up social life,’ a Liverpool lady who was laid off during the shutdown establishes a massive beauty HQ.

Just months after launching her own beauty business during the shutdown, a Liverpool entrepreneur has constructed a massive headquarters in the city.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Ashley Wady quit her job and went on to establish BOSSFACE, her flagship product. It’s a light water-based gel containing 15% Hyaluronic acid that “increases the skin’s hydration and gives a younger, fresher appearance” and is ideal for all skin types, tones, and problems.

Ashley has had tremendous success since its premiere in November 2020.

Only ten months after founding the brand, the entrepreneur has opened a new 2,000 square foot headquarters facility.

Ashley, who hails from Allerton, has more than ten years of experience in the beauty sector, having worked for L’Oreal, GSK, and Aestheticare, among other companies.

Mega cosmetic boutiques like Harvey Nichols and Flying Solo in New York City have already picked up Ashley’s cosmeceuticals brand BOSSFACE.

Ashley celebrated the grand launch of BOSSFACE HQ in the city’s south end earlier this month.

Seven luxurious treatment rooms are available for skin treatments as well as advanced skin and laser procedures. It will also act as a product distribution and sales center for the company, with the goal of bolstering the company’s presence in Liverpool.

Ashley left a temporary clinic rental behind and constructed the new location as a base from which the business might grow.

Seven local beauty professionals work at the clinic, including two apprenticeship positions Ashley designed to “help youth to get back into work after confinement.”

After Ashley was laid off from her position as a business development manager at Aestheticare, she founded BOSSFACE in 2020. “I was placed in a position where it was sink or swim, it was one of the lowest times of my life,” Ashley recalled of the heartbreaking blow. I made the decision that the only way was up and worked extremely hard, and this is where we are now.”

BOSSFACE has grown from strength to strength in the last ten months, and it is now planning an international expansion by stocking more luxury places and. “The summary has come to an end.”