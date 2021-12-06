After noticing a ‘beautiful’ £30 F&F co-ord, Tesco consumers beg for an online store.

Tesco customers were wowed after seeing a “beautiful” £30 black co-ord on the website.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F Clothing has a passionate fan base of over half a million Instagram followers.

Because it no longer has its own online shop, the business uses its social media presence to showcase all of the current stock and product launches so shoppers know what to expect in store.

With Christmas approaching, many fashionistas are on the lookout for the perfect party outfit to wear to holiday gatherings.

With a recent Instagram post, F&F Clothing created a sensation by showing off its “beautiful” black co-ord, which included a long sleeve blouse (£14) and a pair of matching wide-leg trousers (£16).

“Non-crease co-ord + a slick of lippy = ready with time to spare,” F&F simply captioned an image of the ensemble.

The costume was well-liked on the popular social networking platform, with over 1,200 likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Ohh, simply wonderful,” Sian exclaimed.

“Please start an online ordering option again, I’m tired of driving to different stores to find bits I’ve seen advertised & Next don’t stock the entire selection!!!!” Jackie said.

“Bring back online…and yes, I realize Next sells a teeny wee bit, not good enough!” Susan remarked.

“It’s just wonderful,” Teya said.

“Bring back online for F & F apparel,” Lucy said.

“Need,” Misba said.

“I really like this,” Rachel said.

“This looks lovely, too,” Jess added.

Joanne said, ” “Tesco, you’d make a fortune if you opened an internet store!!! Please, oh please!” Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

Tesco stocks F&F clothing in 607 locations.