After narcotics raids and the discovery of £45k on the premises, the pub may be forced to close permanently.

After bags of suspected cocaine and £45,000 cash were discovered inside a Merseyside pub, the license might be revoked.

On Saturday, police raided The Railway pub in Waterloo, arresting three men and a woman (September 18).

Officers are pleading with councillors to reconsider the terms of the pub’s license, and a meeting set for tomorrow (Thursday) might result in the pub’s closure.

Within 28 days, a complete hearing would be held to determine the pub’s destiny.

Officers from Operation Pelican descended on The Railway on Saturday after being directed there by “community information.”

Large amounts of suspected cocaine, mixing agent, and drug accessories were discovered.

Around £45,000 was also seized, which is thought to represent the proceeds of crime.

On suspicion of possessing with intent to provide class A drugs, police detained two men, ages 50 and 42, and a woman, age 34.

A 60-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of possessing with intent to distribute class A drugs and handling stolen property.

According to council documents, the total amount of Class A drugs confiscated has yet to be determined.

Sefton Community Policing Superintendent Graeme Robson requested the license review.

“This matter is being treated as a serious crime,” he said in part of his statement. Merseyside Police are concerned about the management of this establishment and their role in this severe crime.

“I believe [the pub]is linked to severe criminality, and there is a big risk to public safety,” says the author.

Tomorrow (Thursday, September 23) at 10 a.m., a licensing hearing will be held in Southport Town Hall.