After Mohamed Salah’s seventh-place finish, Michael Owen claims that he is “undeserving” of the Ballon d’Or.

Michael Owen, a former Liverpool forward, disagrees that Lionel Messi was a “undeserving” winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Messi narrowly beat Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to win the individual award after leading Argentina to Copa America victory and winning the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Jorginho of Chelsea and Italy came in third, while Mohamed Salah of Liverpool came in seventh, much to the surprise of many Reds fans after a strong start to the season.

Salah has dominated the Premier League and the Champions League this season, whereas Messi has struggled to find top gear since joining PSG in the summer.

Nonetheless, Owen, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2001 while playing for Liverpool, stated on Twitter that it would be incorrect to claim Messi wasn’t deserving of the award.

“In my perspective, Lewandowski deserved to win the Ballon d’Or,” he remarked.

“Those who are throwing their arms in the air in disbelief that Messi won must be insane. He won the Copa America and was the tournament’s best scorer. And his numbers at the club level were much more bizarre. Certainly not unworthy.” Since 2008, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the accolade, with Owen being the last English player to win it.

With the exception of 2018, when Luka Modric won the trophy for Real Madrid and Croatia, the pairing has won the honor every year since.

Salah is on track to be a contender next season, as his 19 goals have put Liverpool well in contention for Premier League and Champions League triumph.