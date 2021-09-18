After Mohamed Salah’s score against Crystal Palace, Liverpool fans all say the same thing.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick against Crystal Palace on Saturday, giving Jurgen Klopp’s team a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The Reds had a jittery start to the game, but Sadio Mane’s close-range effort put them ahead.

Salah doubled Liverpool’s advantage after volleying home a corner kick inside the box, and Naby Keita added a third to seal the triumph.

Salah scored another goal in the 2021/22 season, with Burnley being the only team against whom he has failed to score.

The 29-year-old scored his first goal for Liverpool against Norwich City on the first day of the season, and has since broken down the defenses of Chelsea, Leeds United, AC Milan, and now Palace.

Salah has scored 20 goals or more in all competitions in each of his four previous seasons at the club, and he appears likely to break that record in the 2021/22 season if he maintains his current form.

After his performance against Palace, many Reds were left praising the former Roma winger, with many agreeing that he should now be considered the best player in the world on current form.

Here are some samples of what Egyptian fans have said about him on social media.

“At the moment, Salah is the best player in the world,” says @phililpcampbell.

“Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now,” says @KazzyLFC.

“Mo Salah is the best player in the world, and it will be a travesty if he isn’t in the top three for the Ballon d’Or,” writes @Jord260497.

“Give Salah a million pounds a week if he wants, he’s worth every penny,” says @ConorHayes15. “The best on the planet.”