After Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool against Norwich, his agent issued a strange statement.

Soon after Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the season against Norwich, his agent issued a mysterious message.

“I hope they’re watching,” Ramy Abbas Issa posted on Twitter as Jurgen Klopp’s team took an unassailable 3-0 lead at Carrow Road.

Salah and his representatives are in talks with the Reds about extending his contract, but the club has yet to reach an agreement with the 29-year-old Egyptian.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho are among the senior players who have recently negotiated new terms with Liverpool, as part of sporting director Michael Edwards’ goal to tie down the core of Klopp’s side to long-term contracts.

Klopp hinted at the possibility of more contract extensions at his press conference on Friday.

“If you are a true Liverpool fan, you will be overjoyed with the news the club has brought in the last few weeks, with the signings of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, and others to come,” Klopp stated.

“Other teams would have to pay a lot of money to sign these guys, and we already have them.”

However, despite rumours that Salah is on his way to becoming Liverpool’s highest-paid player, talks are still underway.

Liverpool want Salah to sign a contract extension before his current agreement expires in 2023, so he doesn’t have to play in the final year of his contract next season.

If the Reds are unable to strike an agreement with the winger during the next 18 months, he may accept to join another club for free, like they did with Gini Wijnaldum earlier this year.

With Liverpool’s number 11 looking in fine form on opening day, grabbing two assists, the social media post could indicate that Salah’s agent is hoping that his client’s performances would lead to a better contract offer from the club.

On opening day, supporters will understandably prioritize the thrill of victory, but Ramy Abbas Issa’s post serves as a timely reminder of a predicament that the club has yet to resolve.