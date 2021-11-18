After Michael Edwards intervened, Liverpool got the final laugh on the £72 million transaction.

The boogeyman looks under his bed every night before going to sleep, looking for Michael Edwards.

The sports director of Liverpool is becoming a legend in his own right.

Facts about Edwards fly between supporters like a transfer Chuck Norris, adding to his mystique.

Sightings are quite infrequent. Fans, on the other hand, continue to recount stories about his exploits, and his presence can be felt all across Liverpool Football Club.

Edwards was as important in the development of Liverpool’s £50 million AXA Training Complex as he was in the development of Jurgen Klopp’s football team.

Liverpool’s recent transfer market record has been commended, and when he departs Anfield in summer 2022, he’ll leave with an almost pristine resume.

Indeed, there has been success story after success story at Anfield, all fueled by the brilliance of the man once mockingly dubbed Liverpool’s “laptop guru.”

Edwards’ influence may be felt throughout Klopp’s team. Nobody could have expected the success of Andy Robertson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah with Liverpool, while savvy transfers for players like Fabinho, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, and Joe Gomez have paid off.

And when Liverpool goes big, Edwards seldom makes a mistake.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are Liverpool’s two most expensive additions, and they have completely changed Klopp’s defense.

But it’s not just the Reds’ signings that show how brilliant Edwards and his crew are.

It’s the ones Liverpool decided not to pursue that highlight his brilliance.

One such team is the one that will be visiting Anfield on Saturday.

There was a period when Liverpool supporters yearned for Nicolas Pepe to join the club.

It was the summer of 2019, and Liverpool fans clamoured for the signing of the Ivory Coast winger, fueled by the fear that they wouldn’t be able to cope if Salah, Mane, or Roberto Firmino left.

Pepe had been Ligue 1’s breakthrough star last season, scoring 23 goals for a young Lille side and establishing himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

Liverpool was reported to be at the head of the line, and the rumors just wouldn’t go away. “The summary has come to an end.”