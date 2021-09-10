After Mexico’s ruling, Liverpool has a chance to avoid a FIFA ban.

After the Brazilian FA requested FIFA to trigger its five-day rule earlier this week, Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho when they face Leeds on Sunday.

Due to quarantine regulations upon their return, Premier League teams agreed not to release players for international matches in red-list countries.

As a result, a number of South American football authorities have urged FIFA to sanction clubs and ban players from playing for five days, which will influence the Premier League fixtures this weekend.

However, Mexico has officially withdrew their objection to the regulatory body, allowing Wolves to choose Raul Jimenez against Watford on Saturday.

Brazil is now being asked to do the same.

Although Firmino has already been ruled out due to injury, Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that he “doesn’t know” if the Brazilians will be able to play against Leeds.

“I can state what I know: right now, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens; talks are ongoing,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“To be honest, I’m not sure what will happen at the weekend. We have to wait and see what other people decide, and then we’ll realize that we’ll probably have to do what other people say and try to win a football game.”

According to The Washington Newsday, Liverpool are adamant that their players may and should be permitted to play this weekend due to the unique circumstances that prevented them from reporting back from international duty as usual.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Leeds United, and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs who will be missing their Brazilian players this weekend.

Chile, Paraguay, and Mexico were all among the countries that triggered FIFA’s rule, though Mexico has since withdrawn.

All eyes will now be on the remaining South American nations, as teams aim to follow Mexico’s lead and take a break.