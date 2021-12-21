After Meena’s tantrum, Emmerdale fans are afraid for Noah’s safety.

Fans of Emmerdale were worried about Noah Dingle tonight when an enraged Meena began yelling at him.

The serial murderer was examining a package that included victim Leanna Cavannagh’s ring, as well as other “trophies.”

Meena Jutla assassinated Leanna after discovering her falsehoods regarding Jacob Gallagher, which led to Meena following and beating her before throwing her off a bridge, where she died.

Meena has gotten away with the brutal murder so far, and she has continued to kill while preserving mementos from her victims as a reminder of her misdeeds.

On tonight’s episode, Noah was trying to clean Meena’s room when he noticed her staring into her box.

She screamed with wrath and demanded to know why he didn’t knock as she dropped the ring, which landed beneath the bed.

Meena didn’t notice the ring on the floor at the time, and she later complained to Billy about it.

“I suppose he wanted to see me naked,” she explained.

Meena accused Noah of trying to show Billy images of her, but he hardly responded, saying, “He’s only a kid.”

“Don’t dismiss this!” she yelled at him.

Before departing, she called Billy her boyfriend, and he began to appear apprehensive as he stated that he didn’t think they were at that place yet.

Noah afterwards returned to Meena’s room and removed the ring from beneath her bed.

Before departing, he quickly stuffed it inside his pocket.

Fans were worried about the youngster’s safety, believing he was next on her hit list.

They expressed their fear on Twitter.

Simon stated, ” “Noah’s sighting of the ring is intriguing.. #Emmerdale

”

Bobby stated, “Emmerdale is a fictional town in the United Kingdom. excellent work Noah has no idea what Meena’s trophy case means, or he’ll be the next victim of her homicidal campaign.” Natasha expressed herself as follows: “Noah had better not pick up the ring before she murders him. #Emmerdale.” “Watch out Noah, you’ll be the next #Emmerdale,” Roberto warned.