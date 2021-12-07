After Marcel Brands’ departure, Everton’s board of directors reaffirmed their plans.

Following the exits of Marcel Brands and Sarvar Ismailov, Everton intends to appoint two new board members.

Further additions to the Goodison top table have not been ruled out, according to The Washington Newsday.

Only three board members remain after Ismailov’s decision to step down last month and Brands’ confirmation last night.

The only remaining board members are Chairman Bill Kenwright, Chief Executive Officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and Finance Chief Grant Ingles.

However, the club is fully intending to replace them, and the possibility of bringing in more new players has been mentioned.

Following Brands’ departure as director of football after three and a half years, the existing board will undertake a “strategic assessment” of the club’s football structure.

According to The Washington Newsday, there will not be a ‘dramatic’ reform of the club’s scouting and medical operations, but the powers that be are looking at’streamlining’ how they operate.