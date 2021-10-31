After man’s unselfish act, Mum’s confidence in humanity was’restored.’

An anonymous ‘gentleman’ has’restored her faith in humanity,’ according to a mother.

When it started to rain on Friday, Charley Doward ‘nipped’ to the bank in St Helens with her three-month-old baby.

After watching the two struggling to get back to their car on Corporation Street, a man who works at a local estate agency hurried out to offer his assistance.

“As I was going back to my car, parked near the court, a gentleman from Stapleton Derby Estate Agents stuck his head out the door and pulled the baby into the business to keep her dry as I went down to collect my car,” Charley, 25, told The Washington Newsday.

“He then brought out a large umbrella and assisted me in carefully loading her into the car, after which he provided me a towel to dry off.”

“None of it was necessary for him to do. He could have just let me drive by and battle to get her in the car, but he chose to make an already difficult situation even more awful!” The Haydock woman has subsequently resorted to social media to praise the ‘kind gentleman’ for his unselfish act and to share her pleasant experience.

The post has garnered over 900 likes and 70 comments, with many people praising the man’s generosity and labeling him a “amazing gentleman.”

“What a wonderful thing to do!” said Sharron Doward.

“How nice, it’s hard work battling in this dreadful weather & even harder with a kid to see too – been there,” another Facebook user said.

“Way to go – there are still a lot of wonderful people around.” “I’m glad your baby was spared from the rain.” “Thank-you kind sir and all the staff at Stapleton Derby for your wonderful gesture seeing after my Daughter and Granddaughter,” Charley’s father, Adam Doward, said in response to the post. This town gets a lot of negative press, but there are some beautiful folks here.

“Thank you one again!”

Niall Kilgannon, the Director of Stapleton Derby, has since been identified as the kind guy.

He was approached by The Washington Newsday. “The summary has come to an end.”