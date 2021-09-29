After Manchester City’s loss to PSG, Jurgen Klopp issues a warning to his Liverpool side.

To beat Manchester City on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will need a “complicated and full performance.”

However, the Liverpool manager admits he is looking forward to hosting Pep Guardiola’s team in front of a sell-out crowd at Anfield once more.

Last season, City won their first game at Anfield since 2003, winning 4-1 in front of an empty stadium en route to winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool was on a six-game losing streak at home at the time, the first time in club history that they had ever lost six consecutive games at Anfield.

As a result of the Trent Alexander-Arnold solution, Liverpool has issued a fire warning to Manchester City.

The Premier League leaders, however, enter the game as the form team in the country, having not lost in 18 games dating back to March, after scoring 20 goals across three competitions in September.

“We scored 20 goals in September!” Klopp exclaimed. Oh! That was new to me. It doesn’t always feel that way, but thanks for letting me know.

“We play Manchester City on Sunday, so I don’t believe predicting how many goals we can score against them makes much sense.

“To have a chance, we need a complicated and thorough performance.

“But I’m looking forward to it, and I’m looking forward to playing at home (versus City) after such a long time.

“We have to put forth a lot of effort in all of our games. It’s always challenging, as it was tonight and last Saturday (against Brentford).

“However, we now have two days of [rest]before the Man City game, which will be beneficial. We’ll be fresh again, and then we’ll give it a shot. That’s all there is to it.”

Klopp was saying after his side thrashed Porto 5-1 at Estadio do Dragao to climb to the top of Champions League Group B with a six-point lead.

Meanwhile, City was defeated 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital, and Klopp expects a comeback from Guardiola’s team.

“Against City [Porto’s performance] doesn’t assist us a lot, and we need more than momentum,” he continued.

“We’ll have to perform better on Sunday, and Man City will be looking to retaliate.”

“The summary comes to an end.”