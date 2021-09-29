After Man City’s loss to PSG, Pep Guardiola sends a warning to Liverpool.

Idrissa Gueye scored a goal and Lionel Messi scored his first PSG goal as the Ligue 1 side won 2-0 in the Champions League in the French capital.

After two games in the campaign, City is in third place in Group A after a loss in France.

Liverpool, meanwhile, leads Group B after a 5-1 demolition of Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored a brace each, sandwiching a tap-in from Sadio Mane, to give the Reds a perfect start to the competition in their first two games.

Liverpool returns to Premier League action this weekend as they host Manchester City at Anfield.

After six games, Liverpool and City are in first and second place in the Premier League, and Guardiola has detailed his early preparations for the meeting.

Guardiola revealed the very unconventional tactics he and his team may adopt before the weekend’s game after the setback to PSG.

Guardiola told BT Sport, “Now we’re going to eat well tonight, we’re going to enjoy a bottle of wine, we’re going to rest and prepare for the game on Sunday [against Liverpool].”

“At the end, certainly, the final ten minutes were better, good performance, we did everything we couldn’t score,” he continued.

“We defend well, they defend deep, and with their skill, their counter attack is always scary, but we controlled them, sadly we couldn’t score, but that’s football.”

“I have nothing more to say except my highest praise for the team.”

Klopp also talked to BT Sport following Liverpool’s win over Porto, dismissing the notion that momentum will be a crucial factor heading into Sunday’s match versus Man City.

“It always helps [momentum], but it doesn’t help versus City,” Klopp stated.

“We’ll need a lot more than momentum, and we’ll need to play better than we did tonight, but that’s obvious.”

“It will be a different game; I just found out the result of the PSG City game, so City will be motivated to respond.

“After a few games away, we are back at home.”

