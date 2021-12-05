After Man City won the title, Bernardo Silva issued a warning to Liverpool and Chelsea.

With Liverpool and Chelsea in such tight proximity at the top of the Premier League, Bernardo Silva has reminded his Manchester City colleagues that they cannot afford to drop points.

Following City’s 3-1 win over Watford in Saturday’s midday kick-off, Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham allowed them to take over first place.

Thanks to Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner at Wolves, Liverpool are only a point behind Pep Guardiola’s team, leaving Chelsea in third position.

With only two points separating the top three moving into the congested holiday schedule, the title race is shaping up to be one of the most intense in recent memory.

Silva, who scored twice in the win at Vicarage Road, believes his team can’t afford to make any mistakes if they want to win the title this season.

“Liverpool and Chelsea are having a fantastic season. He informed Sky Sports about it.

“It’s been difficult for us, and it will continue to be difficult for them and us to compete. We are aware that the level and requirements are really high.

“We have to perform our job; we understand how difficult it is to win this league, which is the most competitive in the world, and we’ll try our hardest, like we always do.

“It’s always preferable to be first in the league over second, third, or fourth, but we’re only halfway through, so there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We’re thrilled to be top of the league, but it’s so close; Liverpool are just one point behind us, Chelsea, if I’m not mistaken, are two points behind us, and there are still a lot of games to play, a lot of games to win, but it’s better to be in our position than not to be in our position,” he said.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and City were all top of the Premier League at one point on Saturday, and with so little separating these three teams, there will be virtually no margin for error for whoever wins the title.

However, as the Londoner’s surprising defeat shown, there will undoubtedly be more twists and turns in this very contested race.