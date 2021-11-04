After making the ‘another game’ claim in Atletico Madrid’s loss, Diego Simeone refuses to play for Liverpool.

After Atletico Madrid defender Felipe was sent off in the first half of their 2-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool, Diego Simeone refrained to criticize referee Danny Makkelie.

The Dutch referee gave the 32-year-old his marching orders after catching Sadio Mane on the back of the thigh with his studs as Liverpool attempted to break.

The decision enraged Atletico’s players, with Luis Suarez receiving a yellow card for protesting.

Despite his belief that the red card was unlucky, Simeone refrained from criticizing Makkelie for his judgement.

“We got off to a good start,” he remarked. Another game with one fewer player was the sending off. In the case of the Felipe event, it would not have happened on a different day.

“When you play against a side like Liverpool, you have to give respect to the team for remaining composed and taking charge in the second half.” Other teams would have disintegrated.

“Perhaps Suarez’s goal, which was ruled out, could have pulled us back into the game.” It is now our obligation to improve.” Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored in the first half to give Liverpool the victory and top spot in Group B.

The win came just two weeks after Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 in Madrid, with Antoine Griezmann receiving a red card for catching Roberto Firmino with a hard boot in the face.