After making occupants’ lives a living hell, the flat from hell tinned up.

Police cleaned up a flat that was at the center of narcotics peddling and anti-social behavior.

Nearby Kensington residents had complained that the property’s activities were making their lives a living hell.

A closure order was obtained against the flat at Epstein Court, Coleridge Street, by local officials.

“Local officers from Tuebrook police station worked alongside partner agencies to complete a closure order notice at a flat on Epstein Court, Coleridge Street,” Merseyside Police said in a Facebook post.

“The occupants have been engaging in antisocial behavior and drug distribution.

“This outcome would not have been possible without the cooperation of diligent members of our community, whose information assisted in the closure of the address.”

Police can seek a closure order from the courts, which requires the offending property to be tinned or totally boarded up for a period of time.

This normally lasts three months and is intended to dissuade nightmare tenants from returning, allowing communities to calm down and return to normal, while those who are causing trouble must find other housing.

Closure orders also mean that no one can enter the flat or house without the court’s authorization.

If you suspect criminal behavior in your neighborhood, call 101, Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, or use social media to report it.