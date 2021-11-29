After making a’sensational’ remark, Danny Murphy changed his mind regarding a Liverpool player.

Danny Murphy is the latest commentator to acknowledge he was mistaken about Diogo Jota, the Liverpool forward.

On Saturday, the Portuguese international scored again, this time in a 4-0 triumph over Southampton at Anfield.

He’s now scored eight goals in all competitions this season, putting him on pace to match his 13 goals from last season.

When he arrived from Wolves last year, Murphy acknowledged he didn’t think Jota was a ‘Liverpool player,’ but the 24-year-old has proven him wrong.

“He just can’t stop scoring goals!” I know Firmino has been out with an injury for a while, but he hasn’t been mentioned because of [Jota’s] form,” he told talkSPORT (via HITC ).

“When they signed him, I was taken aback. He was decent at Wolves, but I never saw him as a Liverpool player. He’s been incredible.

“He’s got eight in 16 this season, and 21 in 46 while he’s been at the club, so you can’t disagree with that.” He’s been a fantastic signing.

“I admire his energy and his demeanor. He doesn’t moan or dive; instead, he gets on with the task. He also has the ability to play on the left, right, or in the centre.” On Saturday, Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson stated that he was mistaken in assuming Jota would not be selected ahead of Firmino.

Because the Brazilian is now out with a hamstring injury, Jota has had to step up in his absence in recent weeks.

Firmino has already scored six goals in all competitions this season, giving Jurgen Klopp enough to ponder about once he is fully fit.