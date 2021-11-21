After making a big life decision, Brookside star ‘felt like a fraud.’

When she opted to retrain at 35 years old, a former Brookside star said she “felt like a phony.”

After finding herself at a crossroads with two children and a yearning for purpose and stability, Paula Lamb, credited in Brookside as Paula Frances, chose to go to university.

However, studying health nutrition at Hope University while surrounded by 18-year-olds and sharing modules with forensic scientists was a struggle in and of itself.

“When I went to university, I had to be honest, I did felt like a fake,” award-winning fitness teacher Paula, 52, told The Washington Newsday.

The woman from Waterloo went on to say: “I really stood up one day and said, “I think I’m in the wrong class,” as I walked into the room.

“‘You’re doing nutrition, aren’t you?’ someone said as I was leaving. ‘This is your class,’ says the instructor.

“‘I’m in with you,’ I said with a wide smile. I’ve joined the ranks of the forensic biologists. ‘I’m in university with forensic biologists,’ I must have told everyone for around four weeks.” Paula has wanted to be an actress since she was able to speak, and she is presently practicing for a production of Desperate Scousewives at Runcorn’s Brindley Theatre.

She was concerned, though, that as a full-time mother, she would lose her individuality, as many women do.

So Paula returned to her roots in fitness, which she began when she was just 12 years old by teaching a class at her parents’ club.

Paula has won an award for the North West Instructor of the Year at the Community Fitness Awards after being nominated by individuals in her courses after 12 years of delivering bootcamps and boxing lessons.

The Washington Newsday quoted Paula as saying: “The fact that I’ve won this prize is really incredible and mind-boggling to me. I can’t believe what I’m hearing.” Her clients, whom she refers to as family, give her a sense of belonging.

And the win is all the more significant given the difficulties of shifting online in recent years.

