After Lyon’s offer for Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool fans have made a request for Houssem Aouar.

Xherdan Shaqiri was left out of Liverpool’s team for their friendly victory over Osasuna, and he appears to be on the verge of leaving Anfield.

That’s because Lyon has made an approach to sign the Swiss international, despite the fact that the two clubs’ valuations of the 29-year-old are “some distance apart.”

Liverpool are seeking at least £12 million, which would cover the amount they paid Stoke City for him in 2018.

Fans are hoping that a deal will bring Houssem Aouar to the Reds, who have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old for some time.

“Might as well try to work out a swap deal for Aouar,” one supporter tweeted, while another added: “Swap deal with Auoar and we have a deal.” wrote: “Shaqiri exiting and Aouar incoming? Hmm.” added: “We should try and sort a deal for Aouar then.” said: “Can we not do a deal including Aouar?” posted: “Aouar in return please.” shared: “We’ll have Aouar then boys no worries, cheers.”

Under Jurgen Klopp, he has only eight goals in 63 appearances in all competitions, and he is expected to leave this summer.

Shaqiri expressed his wish to leave the club in an interview with Corriere dello Sport earlier this summer, saying: “The most essential thing at this point in my career is to be able to play frequently, but that hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons.

“I informed Liverpool that I was ready for a fresh challenge because of this. They accepted my request and would carefully review any subsequent proposals.

Sevilla, Villarreal, Napoli, and Lazio were among the clubs interested in signing Xherdan Shaqiri before Lyon made their offer.

However, the player’s contract at Anfield has two years left on it, so the French club will have to up their offer if they want to sign him this transfer window.