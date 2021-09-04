After losing his’soul love’ at the age of 42, the father of four didn’t want the year 2020 to end.

He “didn’t want 2020 to end,” a husband and father stated, because it was the final time he held his “soul mates'” hand.

Cara Castrogiovanni-Lorenzo, from St Helens, was diagnosed with a low-grade astrocytoma brain tumour at Whiston Hospital in March 2019 after having a seizure while getting out of the bath.

The 42-year-old was put through a battery of testing, but the results of a biopsy performed at the Walton Centre in November indicated that the tumor had become malignant and had tripled in size.

She died suddenly on August 14, 2020, at the age of 42, after being diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma tumor.

Cara is survived by her husband Dan Lorenzo and their four children, Nathaniel, 17, Lucia, 11, Jonathan, nine, and Tom, seven years old.

Cara, who received chemotherapy and radiotherapy before Christmas, “fought on until the end,” Dan, 46, previously told The Washington Newsday.

Dan added that the year after Cara’s death had been “not easy” and that, unlike many others, he didn’t want to see the end of 2020.

Dan told The Washington Newsday that the last 12 months have flown by. For me, the first few weeks after Cara’s death were a really terrible and gloomy time.

“I didn’t want time to pass; I wanted it to stand still so that I could spend more time with my wife and Cara with the kids.

“The kids needed me, because school was going to start for them. I suppose it’s because of the kids that I’ve been able to keep going.”

Dan, a firefighter, said the past year has been difficult not only because of the epidemic, but also because the family has missed Cara’s first birthdays, Mother’s Day, and Christmas.

“The first sort of celebration after Cara departed was Tom’s birthday just before Christmas,” the father explained. I had a nervous breakdown the night before while wrapping his presents and writing his notes.

“I think Christmas was difficult because I underestimated Cara’s workload. I was under the impression that I had chipped.” “The summary comes to an end.”