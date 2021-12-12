After Liverpool’s win, Trent Alexander-Arnold admits to Steven Gerrard, saying, “We all knew.”

Liverpool didn’t dwell on Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield before the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, according to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds legend took his place in the opposition dugout for the first time, but it was a disappointing afternoon for Gerrard as his side was defeated.

The return of Gerrard was a huge discussion issue ahead of the game, but not among the Liverpool players, who felt that the three points were “more important than any feelings.”

Alexander-Arnold told Premier League Productions that Gerrard’s homecoming made it tough for him to focus when challenged by pundit and former Red Michael Owen “I don’t believe it affected anything for us as players.

“I believe it may have been emotive for fans, and possibly even for him [Gerrard].

“We’ve all been in this game for a long time and are all professionals. We have a task ahead of us. The three points are, in essence, more significant than any of our sentiments, thus they come first. First and foremost, the team.

“To be honest, we were only concerned about obtaining the three points. That was always the case. We never really talked about it, Gerrard, and we never really focused on it.

“I believe we all knew he was going to get a wonderful reception in the back of our thoughts, but that didn’t change anything for us.”

Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the 67th minute proved to be the difference between the two teams as Tyrone Mings was adjudged to have fouled the Egyptian in the box.

Late on, the visitors claimed a penalty after a mistake by Alisson, but referee Stuart Attwell waived play on, and the Reds held on to all three points.