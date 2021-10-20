After Liverpool’s win over Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone was blasted for his ‘cowardly’ behavior.

At full time between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, Joleon Lescott slammed Diego Simeone for acting “cowardly.”

The former Manchester City midfielder was a commentator for BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League Group B match.

In a remarkable European game, Jurgen Klopp’s side won 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mohamed Salah scored the game’s first goal, and Naby Keita doubled the visitors’ lead with a beautiful volley.

Before halftime, though, things began to shift as Antoine Griezmann equalized with two goals.

Salah scored a penalty to put Liverpool up, but Atletico Madrid thought they had a chance from the spot a few minutes later.

However, after seeing the VAR monitor, the referee changed his decision, and Liverpool took all three points.

Simeone chose to race down the tunnel rather than shake Klopp’s hand at the end of the game, much to the chagrin of the Reds manager.

Lescott called Atletico’s manager “petty” and said it was a “cowardly” act on his part.

“I believe it’s petty,” Lescott stated.

“Jurgen Klopp didn’t seem upset by it before the game, but not shaking his hand tonight to run off down the tunnel is very cowardly in my opinion.”

Peter Crouch, a former Liverpool striker, agreed with Lescott, adding that Simeone had let himself down with his acts.

“I have to appreciate him so much as a manager Simeone, whining the fans, the players up during the game, I understood it.”

“However, I believe he disappoints himself by not shaking hands at the end.”