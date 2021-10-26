After Liverpool’s win, Cristiano Ronaldo sends a ‘blame’ message, exacerbating Manchester United’s humiliation.

Much of the 1990s and 2000s for Liverpool were spent looking up at Manchester United on the Premier League table, pondering how they could end their supremacy.

However, in recent years, the script has changed, and Liverpool currently reign supreme on the pitch both locally and internationally. While United may still be the most profitable company in the world, the previous decade has demonstrated how wasteful they have been.

The margin that existed between Liverpool and United in the 1990s and 2000s in the Red Devils’ favor has vanished, and the 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford on Sunday demonstrated the tremendous abyss that currently exists between the two sides.

It isn’t even a question of Manchester United having to operate on a lower budget; they remain the Premier League’s highest-earning team and have been willing spenders in the transfer market.

However, none of this has spilled out onto the field. United have won the League Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2013, when they earned their 13th Premier League title. That simply isn’t good enough for a team accustomed to taking home the big awards.

United has pulled in £4.66 billion in revenue since 2011, whereas Liverpool has had to play catch-up under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, and while revenues have increased by 166% over the last decade, they still trail United.

HERE

After a 5-0 defeat to arch rivals Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that he and his teammates cannot blame anybody else for their failures, assuring Manchester United fans that they “deserve far better than this.”

Goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and a brace from Mohamed Salah put Jurgen Klopp’s side 4-0 ahead at halftime at Old Trafford.

After a VAR assessment, Salah scored his hat-trick before Ronaldo’s consolation goal was ruled out for offside, and technology was also used to award Paul Pogba a red card for his risky lunge on Reds midfielder Keita.

Ronaldo told his fans that he was using social media. “The summary has come to an end.”