After Liverpool’s win against Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard responds to Michael Owen’s question.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has been the target of a tongue-in-cheek joke from Steven Gerrard.

In his first return to Anfield since departing as a player in 2015, the Reds won 1-0 against Aston Villa, who are now managed by Gerrard.

Liverpool won thanks to Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty, which he earned after being pulled down by Tyrone Mings.

Liverpool’s win maintains them one point behind leaders Manchester City, who overcame Wolves earlier in the day, while Chelsea beat Leeds United as well.

Owen was a pundit for DAZN’s coverage of Liverpool’s victory over Villa, and he performed a post-match interview with Gerrard.

While being questioned about his feelings about returning to his former club, Gerrard answered with a quick joke at Owen’s expense.

“We’ve all played and returned to Anfield, and I must admit I despise playing against them,” Owen added.

“However, how did you feel coming back to your house today, and how did you feel taking a team to your house?”

“If I played for Manchester United, I’d detest coming back here!” Gerrard replied swiftly, with a sardonic smirk.

Owen is one of the few players in history to have played for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

When he left to Old Trafford in 2009, the former striker sparked controversy, a choice that Liverpool fans have not forgotten.