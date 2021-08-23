After Liverpool’s victory, Jermaine Jenas questioned Jurgen Klopp, who said, “The first person.”

Jermaine Jenas has called Jurgen Klopp’s views about greater protection for players “disappointing,” and believes the Liverpool manager should support the Premier League’s proposed changes.

After a season with a record 125 penalty kicks, the threshold for awarding penalties has been raised, and referees have been instructed to let the game run more freely rather than constantly flagging for fouls.

After the Reds’ 2-0 win against Burnley on Saturday, Klopp acknowledged the change in approach, expressing fear that players may be harmed unnecessarily as a result of more incidents being unpunished than before.

“Honestly, I enjoy football and these different kinds of challenges,” Klopp said following Liverpool’s win at Anfield yesterday. “But we came from guarding players slightly more to ‘let the game flow more’. There’s a gray area here, and we’ll have to adjust during the season.”

Jenas was caught off guard by Klopp’s comments about the rule changes and was taken aback by his reaction.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder explained his position on the matter and why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should be careful what he wishes for on BBC Radio Five Live:

“If anything, we went too far the other way with incessant whistle blowing for fouls, and we forgot that the Premier League is an end-to-end game of football – it’s been a welcome addition to me.

“Jurgen Klopp is the first person I’ve heard say he wants things to return to the way they were, which is disappointing.”

Jenas continued, “The referees have taken a lot of flak in recent years for the way the game has gone with VAR and the way they officiate the game, and I think they’ve reacted in the appropriate manner.”

“We need big personalities like Klopp to get behind it, but he clearly felt today’s game was too rough for his two centre-halves, and that’s his opinion.”