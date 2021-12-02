After Liverpool’s triumph over Everton, Jurgen Klopp explains what made Mohamed Salah ‘furious.’

Mohamed Salah was ‘mad’ following Liverpool’s win over Everton, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds won the Merseyside derby for the 339th time in the Premier League on Wednesday night, defeating their city rivals 4-1.

In a spectacular win at Goodison Park, Mohamed Salah scored a brace and was assisted by Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool had only won one of their previous nine games at Goodison Park, and it was the first time they had beaten their rivals from across Stanley Park away from home since 2016.

Salah now has 19 goals in all competitions this season, including 13 in the Premier League, increasing his lead in the Golden Boot race.

Despite scoring twice and Liverpool winning comfortably, Klopp explained why Salah was ‘mad’ after full-time.

When reminded of Salah’s goal totals this season, Klopp told Amazon Prime, “Crazy.”

“He (Salah) was angry after the game,” Klopp continued.

“I’m not sure in which situation he hoped to score a third, but who cares.”

“Everything is fine.” Strikers are like that.” Salah had another chance to open the scoring early on, but he volleyed a cross from Jota over the bar from inside the six-yard box.