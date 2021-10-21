After Liverpool’s triumph, Jurgen Klopp walks out of the interview as Diego Simeone clarifies the handshake snub.

For Thursday, October 21st, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Jurgen Klopp was enraged after Diego Simeone refused to shake his hand on Tuesday, prompting accusations that he was “quite unhappy.”

Following Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Argentine disrespected Klopp by sprinting straight down the tunnel after the final whistle.

As Simeone walked out the door, the Liverpool manager extended his hand and gave a thumbs up before shaking hands with the Atletico backroom personnel.

During his post-match media obligations, though, Klopp was irritated when one reporter claimed he was’very angered’ by his opponent’s behavior.

The German, apparently unimpressed by the line of questioning, pretended not to be offended by Simeone’s decision before insisting: “I’m not an idiot” and calling the journalist “not a good guy.”

“At the end of the game, you were really angry, I’m not sure why, because I assume you must be very delighted with the result?” enquired the reporter

“What made me so angry?” Klopp answered sarcastically.

“I’m not sure,” the journalist replied, “since you want to shake my hand.”

“Come on, I’m not such an idiot that you can even question me here; I wasn’t even furious,” Klopp added.

Diego Simeone has sought to clarify his snub of Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s win against Atletico Madrid.

At the Wanda Metropolitano, the Reds defeated their hosts 3-2, with Mohamed Salah’s penalty proving crucial in Group B of the Champions League after Antoine Griezmann’s brace had cancelled out the visitors’ early goals.

Salah gave the Reds the lead with his eighth goal in as many games, before Naby Keita’s volley increased the advantage.

Klopp looked to turn to shake hands with Simeone after the game, only for the Argentine to flee down the tunnel in fury at a defeat that also saw Griezmann sent off and a late penalty claim for Atleti overturned.

Simeone confesses that while he was disappointed to lose, the dig at Klopp was unintentional.

“”I can’t possibly leave this game satisfied,” he added. “Of course, I’m not happy.”

“You’re not happy right after the game when you lose.”

