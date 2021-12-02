After Liverpool’s thumping, Dejan Lovren gives a clear warning to Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah scored twice against Everton on Wednesday night, prompting former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren to send a Ballon d’Or tribute.

After Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Egyptian came in seventh place at the awards ceremony in Paris on Monday night.

After Argentina’s victory in the Copa America earlier this year, Lionel Messi was proclaimed the winner for a record seventh time.

Salah’s omission has been criticized by some, despite the 29-year-outstanding old’s form this season.

Lovren is the most recent player to express his thoughts on the accolade, claiming that his former Liverpool teammate ‘deserves more praise.’

“If you keep doing what you’re doing, France Football will move you to sixth place next year,” the Croation wrote in a tweet. “He is deserving of a lot more credit!” Salah scored two goals in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Everton, extending his lead atop the Premier League goalscoring rankings.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also scored goals from Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson, ensuring they did not fall behind Manchester City and Chelsea at the top of the standings.

Salah’s turn will come, according to Messi, considering the winger’s remarkable form.

On Monday night, after accepting the award, he said: “Salah will have more possibilities in the future. Both players [Salah and Lewandowski] are at the top of their game right now and have a better chance of winning.”