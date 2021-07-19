After Liverpool’s return, Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals what Virgil van Dijk “knows.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised Virgil van Dijk’s homecoming and highlighted the defender’s influence on his Liverpool teammates.

After sustaining an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby in October as a result of a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the Dutchman has been sidelined.

Van Dijk was obliged to have surgery for the injury, and as a result, he will miss Euro 2020 as he recovers.

Following his inclusion in Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria, he now appears to be poised to return for the start of the 2021/22 season.

Following Van Dijk’s return to Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has remarked about the impact he has had on his teammates.

He told Liverpoolfc.com, “In and around the team, he’s such a tremendous difference for us.”

“Amazing player, amazing guy. But he understands the magnitude of his influence on us and the role he must play within the team as a leader and one of the captains.

“He’s an important member of the team, and everyone is glad to see him back in training and around the team.”

And, despite finishing the season with the Reds, Alexander-Arnold was forced to miss Euro 2020 after suffering a thigh injury in England’s friendly win over Austria last month.

But the Reds Academy graduate is now fit and ready to play, and he hopes to make his debut against Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday.

“[I’m] completely pain-free,” he remarked. When we were off over the summer, I did a lot of rehab with the physios and medical personnel, which was beneficial to me.

“I feel fit, healthy, and I’m back in full training today, which is great. It’s beneficial to my health.

“Now that I’ve done a few practices with the lads, I feel ready to play.” However, the choice is made by the manager, the personnel, and, of course, the medical professionals; they must meet and discuss whether the risk is worthwhile.

“If not, there’s a game on Friday as well, so it’s a case of whether it’s a.”

