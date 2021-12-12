After Liverpool’s return, national media sent Steven Gerrard a message that reads, “For the First Time in His Life.”

On Saturday afternoon, Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield ended in defeat as Liverpool lost 1-0 to Aston Villa.

The Reds pushed deep and found a way to break down a tenacious Villa team captained by their old captain, despite not being at their clinical best.

The difference on the day was Mohamed Salah’s 67th minute penalty, which gave Jurgen Klopp’s team a tight hold on the title fight.

Here’s how the national press reacted to the outcome.

“There was no joyous homecoming for Steven Gerrard, no “celebrating like a crazy devil,” no storylines fueling future hopes,” Melissa Reddy writes.

“The challenge wasn’t supposed to be simple for Liverpool, but Gerrard’s men didn’t expect it to be this difficult to conjure their own threat.”

“With seven minutes left on the clock, Liverpool fans serenaded Gerrard for the first time in the day.

“They did so again after the final whistle, but the hometown hero left Anfield empty-handed.”

Andy Hunter is a writer and a musician.

“An emotional day for one Liverpool great was settled by another’s cold, calculated perfection.

“Mohamed Salah ruined Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield with a calm penalty that kept Jürgen Klopp’s side within a point of the Premier League summit and left the Aston Villa manager with something to regret.”

“Gerrard, lauded by the Kop throughout and after his brief Villa reign’s second defeat, criticised Stuart Attwell’s decision to award the decisive spot-kick and deny one to the visitors four minutes from time following Alisson’s surge of blood.

“However, there was awareness of his previous club’s superiority during much of an enthralling match, and of how things might have changed if he had pursued his desire earlier.”

Oliver Holt is a fictional character.

“Gerrard was at Anfield for the first time in his life to try to beat Liverpool. He was in town to try to gain a win for Aston Villa, his new club, where he has had such a strong start in just a few weeks.

“Eventually, the match’s rhythm overtook the emotion of the return.” This Liverpool side is far superior to any of Gerrard’s previous teams.

“Liverpool increased their pressure in the second half,. “Summary concludes.”