After Liverpool’s record was broken, Rio Ferdinand made a claim for Mohamed Salah.

Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United captain, has explained why Mohamed Salah deserves to be considered among the best in the world.

Salah recently made Liverpool history by scoring his 100th Premier League goal in the club’s 2-2 draw with Brentford over the weekend.

The Egyptian completed the achievement in record time, becoming the fastest player in Anfield history to reach the milestone.

Salah’s “most important fact,” according to Ferdinand, is why the 29-year-old deserves to be considered one of the best in the world.

When questioned if Salah receives the respect he deserves, Ferdinand remarked on his YouTube channel, “We need to do a big piece on Salah not getting the attention, the time, the talk, the emphasis that he needs.”

“He’s the fifth-fastest player to 100 Premier League goals in history, and the most important fact of all is that he’s a wide player,” Ferdinand continued. He’s not a true number nine; he’s more of a wide striker.

“Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, and Salah are ahead of him.

“I’ve spoken to folks who have been around him, played with him, and worked at the club. He’s focused, he’s got that mentality, that football addiction, that want to score goals and be at the top of the charts.

“Every time you see him play, he gets at least one or two chances on goal, either created by himself or handed to him.

“He’s a serial killer. So, when it comes to the finest strikers, the best attackers in world football over the last couple of years, Salah has to be mentioned.

“Watch Salah and what he does,” Ferdinand added afterwards. On a regular basis, he dominates and destroys top-tier gamers. He makes the game and football appear to be simple.

“When a person can do that at the speed he does, you know they’re a high-level player. Numbers and prizes aren’t deceiving. Salah possesses all of these qualities.”