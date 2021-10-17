After Liverpool’s masterclass against Watford, national media lauded Mohamed Salah as “a moment to relish, a moment of brilliance.”

Liverpool brushed aside Watford 5-0 on Saturday afternoon to avoid what could have been a difficult road test.

For Jurgen Klopp’s side, Roberto Firmino scored a hat trick, Mohamed Salah scored another magnificent solo goal, and Sadio Mane finished the scoring.

Due to earlier obligations with Brazil, Alisson and Fabinho were unavailable for the game, while Watford had signed new manager Claudio Ranieri during the international break.

The Reds, on the other hand, were unflappable as they cruised to yet another emphatic victory at Vicarage Road, reaffirming their title hopes.

The Guardian’s Nick Ames

Claudio Ranieri was the focus of attention at the start. By the end, it was all about Mohamed Salah, as it is with almost anything nowadays. Salah is creating some of the best and most consistent football seen at this level in the modern period, and no one in the Premier League is quite like him.

Anyone preparing charges of exaggeration would be swayed by a review of his last ten performances: they may have yielded ten goals, but there was so much more, and he came close to outperforming himself today.

That’s all the more amazing given that in less unusual company, any number of other stories could have taken center stage. Liverpool may celebrate Roberto Firmino’s first hat-trick since December 2018 or Sadio Mané’s 100th Premier League goal, despite a dreadful Watford performance in Ranieri’s first game as head coach.

Salah’s contribution in the latter had showed that he is approaching maximum expression, but nine minutes into the second half, he had reduced it to a footnote.

The Mirror’s Josh O’Brien

On current form, Liverpool’s Egyptian talisman is undoubtedly the best player on the planet, and his goal and assist tonight further added to that claim.

If his assist was incredible — a precision pass into Sadio Mane’s path with the outside of his left boot – his goal was out of this planet.

A smart ball-roll inside the Watford area was followed by a spectacular cut-back that left Cathcart beaten all ends up before looping a left-footed goal. “The summary has come to an end.”