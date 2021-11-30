After Liverpool’s ‘lost the plot,’ Steven Gerrard and two players were sent off after a chaotic brawl.

The friendly derby was previously known as such.

Matches between Liverpool and Everton in the 1980s brought back memories of a city bound together by politics and, unfortunately, tragedy. In addition, there were two teams competing for the top prize.

Indeed, in the 1980s, just two red cards were shown in derby matches (in 1981 and 1982), and even after the turn of the decade – with a tumble down the league table for both sides – neither team received a red card in a derby encounter until 1997.

As the new millennium arrived, however, tensions between the two factions increased.

The derby has always been a popular, albeit nerve-wracking, event for recent Liverpool fans, especially at Anfield, where the Reds have gone almost 21 years without losing.

And it was in front of an empty stadium in February that the unbeaten streak came to an end.

It wasn’t always like this; between 1995 and 2000, Liverpool only won once in six attempts, and it was Everton’s last success, a 1-0 victory 22 years ago, that seemed to be the final straw for the Reds and their new manager, a disciplinarian Frenchman aiming to restore the club’s winning mentality.

In the aftermath of a defeat that saw Everton fans insult their local rivals with chants of ‘going down’ and ‘can we play you every week?’ he’d add, “In a way, we lost the plot.”

Houllier was absolutely correct. There was no hiding place for Liverpool.

In the fourth minute, Kevin Campbell scored for the visitors. What is Liverpool’s reaction? Before losing their calm, they huffed and puffed.

During the 90 minutes, two Liverpool players were sent off, with a young Steven Gerrard receiving his marching orders for a rash lunge on David Weir after Sander Westerveld was sent off for fighting with Everton attacker Francis Jeffers.

Full-back from Ireland After Houllier had used all three substitutions and Liverpool’s game ended in a shambles, Steve Staunton would be called upon to play goal.

It was the very least they were due.

Earlier in the game, Houllier's big hope, Michael Owen, was lucky to stay on the pitch after his own dangerous incident.