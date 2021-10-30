After Liverpool’s humiliation, Tim Sherwood slams Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United were humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool, according to former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood.

Last Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to win in an ugly rout at Old Trafford.

After goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to add to the misery.

For the visitors, Paul Pogba was sent off, but numerous other incidents raised doubts about whether more United players may have been sent off.

Sherwood condemned Cristiano Ronaldo for his cowardly kicks at Curtis Jones on Sky Sports today.

The incident earned the Portugal star a yellow card, but he was spared any further punishment.

Bruno Fernandes was warned for a studs-up challenge – again on Jones – and Sherwood had harsh words for him.

The ex-Aston Villa boss stated: “a lackluster challenge (from Fernandes). That is, petulance.

“There’s always a chance (that’s a red). If they freeze Jeff (Stelling) and display it to him (the ref) on the VAR, he has no choice except to dismiss him.” He went on to say: “For me, the Ronaldo one is a red card. Petulance to the extreme.

“He would not be doing this to Van Dijk if it wasn’t Curtis Jones here…if it was (Virgil) van Dijk. He’s taking advantage of a little child.

“It’s completely out of sequence, and that’s a red card in my book. There was a time when I was jumping through the screen.” Sherwood went on to criticize United in general, grilling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and other key figures at the club with tough questions.

He stated, ” “Man United, in general, lacks leadership, in my opinion. From top to bottom, it’s a shambles.

“They appear uncooked, as if they’re playing on their own, which isn’t ideal. They’re all capable of playing in possession. What’s the plan now that you’re out of possession?” ” ‘(Ronaldo’s) not pressing from the front,’ people keep saying. That’s something he’s never done before. He is, nonetheless, a world-class player. Take a look at his objectives.

“Leave him out if he doesn’t do what you want him to. Ole, he ain’t that foolish.

“Keep him there so he can do what he does best: put the ball in the net and stand tall in important moments. Allow him to conserve his energy while he is not in possession, although it will require some planning.

“I believe (United),” the summary concludes.”