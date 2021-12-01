After Liverpool’s goal against Everton, Gary Lineker sends a six-word warning to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was praised by Gary Lineker for his outstanding performance against Everton on Wednesday night.

Salah, who had just been snubbed for the Ballon d’Or, took to the pitch against Liverpool’s biggest rivals to show how good he was.

After being sent through by Jordan Henderson, the Egyptian took just 19 minutes to score, finishing brilliantly.

After the break, Salah scored his second goal of the night, capitalizing on a Seamus Coleman error to slide past Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Lineker, a striker himself, resorted to social media to express his thoughts on Salah to his 8.2 million followers.

He tweeted, “This @MoSalah fella is quite excellent.”

Liverpool got off to a flying start thanks to Henderson, who broke the deadlock after only nine minutes.

10 minutes later, the captain changed roles, setting up Salah for his first goal and Liverpool’s second.

Everton equalized through Demarai Gray to keep the game alive.

Salah then doubled his score to restore Liverpool’s two-goal advantage before Diogo Jota put the game to bed with a fourth goal for the Reds.