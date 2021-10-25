After Liverpool’s defeat, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disputes Klopp, Guardiola, and Tuchel’s coaching claims.

Under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels that fighting against three of the world’s best coaches at the same time in the Premier League is no excuse.

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool humiliated United 5-0 at Old Trafford, and the Norwegian will also face Pep Guardiola at Premier League champions Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel at Champions League champions Chelsea.

United are now in seventh place in the rankings, eight points behind Chelsea, seven points behind Liverpool, and six points behind City.

Despite the fact that the 48-year-situation old’s at Old Trafford is under review and he is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to resign, Solskjaer disputed the notion that he was unlucky to be pitted against such stiff opposition.

“No, the moment is now,” he said, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“And Manchester United has had difficult periods in the past, and we’ve always risen to the occasion and taken on new challenges.”

“We were second last season, and this season we’ve started horribly, and we’ve struck a brick wall, and you’ve got to get through it, start building performances, start building results, start with a clean sheet, and see where it takes us to the end of the season.”