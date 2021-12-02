After Liverpool’s defeat, Marcel Brands said to an enraged Everton fan.

After Everton’s Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening, Marcel Brands got into a furious argument with a Liverpool supporter.

Rafa Benitez’s men were thrashed 4-1 at Goodison Park and were booed off the pitch.

Everton’s hopes of a comeback were raised when Demarai Gray cut the lead to 2-1 in the first half, but further goals from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota sealed a comprehensive victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Even though sections of the stadium began to empty out just 20 minutes into the game, many of those who stayed until the final whistle wanted to express themselves.

One Everton fan sat next to the board of directors and immediately questioned Brands, launching a vocal attack on the Blues’ director of football.

“Get out of this club!” he yelled at the 59-year-old, before asking, “Did you recruit them?” concerning the players.

Rather than dismissing the passionate supporter, Brands paused and asked, “Is it only the players?”

Before Brands turned away and moved away, the Everton supporter retorted, “It’s everyone.”

The reappearance of an Everton banner reading: ‘We want Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, it’s about time our club did too,’ was also seen during the game.

Supporters delivered a clear message to the players and hierarchy regarding current performances for the second game in a row following Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Sunday afternoon.