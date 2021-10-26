After Liverpool’s defeat, Leeds fans heap extra agony on Manchester United.

On Sunday, Liverpool fans celebrated at Old Trafford after their team defeated Manchester United 5-0.

On a wonderful afternoon for the travelling supporters, Mohamed Salah scored three goals, with assists from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

With the squad in complete control, Liverpool’s fans played their back catalog of songs before turning their attention to United’s under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They mockingly yelled “Ole’s at the wheel,” a tune that United fans have sang in the past after early words of support from Rio Ferdinand.

And the new take on the song appears to be catching on with a lot of other people, notably United’s opponents.

The travelling Leeds United fans could be heard belting out the same melody on Tuesday night during their League Cup match against Arsenal:flogging United’s at the hands of Liverpool has led to calls from more sections of the fandom for Solskjaer to be removed from the driver’s seat.

United have now lost three and drawn one of their past four Premier League games, putting them eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

As a result, Solskjaer’s job at United appears to be in jeopardy. The MEN stated that the Red Devils are considering changing managers, despite the fact that Solskjaer did practice on Tuesday.