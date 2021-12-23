After Liverpool’s defeat, James Maddison claims that the atmosphere at Anfield is “cruel.”

After losing to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, Leicester City’s James Maddison made an allegation about Anfield.

The Reds scored two second-half goals to draw the game 3-3 after 90 minutes and force a penalty shootout.

In the first half, Jamie Vardy scored two early goals for Leicester, before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cut the deficit in half.

Maddison, on the other hand, scored a long-range goal that beat Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

In the second half, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino scored late goals to send the match to penalties, which the Reds won 5-4 with Jota hitting the crucial spot-kick.

Maddison expressed his disappointment with Leicester’s loss to Liverpool on social media after the game, and in doing so, he gave a great compliment to Anfield.

Maddison tweeted, “Cruel end to a terrific game at the stadium with the best atmosphere in England.”

“This is a difficult one!”

“Some strike from the boy,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said in response to Maddison’s Instagram post, referring to the Foxes playmaker’s goal.

Liverpool will face Arsenal in the semi-finals, with the first match taking place at the Emirates Stadium on January 4-5 and the second match taking place at Anfield a week later.