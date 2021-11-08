After Liverpool’s decision, an ex-Premier League referee awards Aaron Cresswell a red card.

Dermot Gallagher, a former Premier League referee, has backed Craig Pawson’s decision not to show Aaron Cresswell a red card in Liverpool’s defeat to West Ham.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, losing 3-2, although the Hammers could have been reduced to ten men early in the first half.

Players have been sent off for challenges identical to Cresswell’s high follow through on Jordan Henderson, but Pawson opted against it.

With West Ham leading 1-0 at the time, Cresswell won the ball with a strong challenge, but it was the aftermath that prompted the Liverpool players to demand action from the referee, as Henderson had been injured on the pitch.

The challenge was reviewed again by VAR, but it was deemed insufficiently violent to justify a red card, and Cresswell was left unpunished.

“I think it was a free kick on the field and a yellow card,” ex-referee Gallagher stated on Sky Sports News Ref Watch.

“I don’t believe it should have been increased.” “That should have been a yellow card,” says the player. Liverpool were terrible throughout the game and did not deserve to lose, but a red card would have changed the result.