After Liverpool’s comeback, Virgil van Dijk outlines what he isn’t doing.

As he prepares for his first trip to Goodison Park since suffering a catastrophic knee injury, Virgil van Dijk thinks he has to block out the buzz surrounding his Liverpool comeback.

Van Dijk was out for more than nine months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a 2-2 derby tie with Everton in October 2020 due to a terrible collision from Jordan Pickford.

The centre-back returned to pre-season action and has started every Premier League game this season, netting his first goal in 14 months in Saturday’s 4-0 home triumph over former side Southampton.

Van Dijk has been conscious of the lingering controversy about his form, even though his performances have improved noticeably in recent weeks.

“Rhythm is crucial, and it’s also important mentally,” he remarked.

“When I do things properly, people say things like, “He doesn’t look like he missed an entire year.”

“However, if I make one or two mistakes – and mistakes do happen – people will say things like “you can see he’s coming back from injury” or “he can’t do it anymore.”

“These kinds of things have a significant psychological impact. Fortunately, I’m psychologically tough and don’t pay heed to any of that.

“The most important thing is that you know when you’re doing things properly, and I feel like I’m developing in each game with the help of my manager and teammates. That’s the only option I have.” Liverpool has preserved a clean sheet in eight of their 13 Premier League games this season, and they are presently two points behind third-placed Chelsea.

The top three have opened up a distance on the rest of the league, with champions Manchester City a point clear of the Reds in second position.

And Van Dijk believes that winning the title this season will be more tough than winning it in 2019/20.

In an interview with the official Liverpool matchday programme, he stated, “It’s clearly going to be more tough to win the league in my opinion.”

“If you look at the teams below the top four, anyone can win against anyone if they aren’t entirely focused, aren’t giving 100%, or have a little bit of.”

