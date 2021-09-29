After Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Porto, Jude Bellingham sends a message to Jordan Henderson.

After sending a message to Jordan Henderson on social media, Jude Bellingham got further requests to join Liverpool from Reds fans.

Liverpool moved to the top of their Champions League group with a convincing 5-1 win over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday night.

Bellingham had previously played for Borussia Dortmund in a match against Sporting Lisbon. The 18-year-old set up Donyell Malen for the game’s lone goal, bringing the German team level with Ajax on six points.

On his 400th appearance for the Reds, Henderson captained the team, and Bellingham was quick to applaud his England teammate.

Jurgen Klopp has two new untouchables for Man City, but Firmino’s presence raises questions.

This is the latest evidence of the respect that has developed between the two while on international service, as he wrote “congrats mate” beneath the Liverpool captain’s tweet.

With speculations suggesting that Liverpool could be interested in signing Bellingham for £80 million, Henderson said earlier this month that the Dortmund midfielder had wowed him.

“At such a young age, he demonstrates incredible maturity both on and off the field. After Bellingham made his first Wembley start for England, the 31-year-old stated, “You can see how driven he is to be a top player and has all the attributes to do that.”

“I don’t want to overly praise him or put too much pressure on him, but he has a good head on his shoulders, and I’m told he has a good family, which you can see is an essential part of him. I believe he will be a top player in the future.”

When Bellingham was given his first international start in a pre-tournament friendly in June, Henderson showed his class.

Henderson gave the teenage midfielder the number eight shirt for the game against Austria after he was ruled out due to injury, despite the fact that it was his own squad number for Euro 2020.

Bellingham expressed his gratitude in a post-match interview, saying, “It was a dream come true, especially to get it.”

