After Liverpool’s big triumph against Manchester United, Ian Wright delivers a harsh assessment.

Liverpool are presently a’million miles’ ahead of Manchester United, according to former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.

The disparity in talent between the two teams was on display for all to see on Sunday afternoon, when Jurgen Klopp’s side ran wild at Old Trafford, winning 5-0.

With a hat-trick, Mohamed Salah extended his spectacular start to the season, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put the Reds up early on.

After a lunge on Keita, Paul Pogba was also sent off for the Red Devils, capping off a dismal day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad.

Wright identified the way the two sides are taught as the primary cause in the chasm in class on display during Match of the Day 2.

“Because of the stature of the two teams, this game is being touted as one of the biggest in the world,” Wright added.

“However, there is one team in Liverpool that is a million miles ahead of Man United right now, and I believe it is due to the way they are trained to be honest.” It’s a case of chalk and cheese.

“You can listen to Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] there, you can listen to Harry Maguire there about taking responsibility, but the way they’re playing – it’s all over the place.”

Liverpool’s ability to adapt without certain important players on the day was also commended by Wright.

Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota, who both excelled, were benched in favor of Joel Matip and Sadio Mane. Due to the absence of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson was forced to play as the deepest midfielder.

“Everyone on that team knows what they’re doing, so nothing changes when people come in or out,” he said.

“We have a good idea of what Liverpool will do. They’re going to close from the front, and then Henderson and Keita will get in from the back.”