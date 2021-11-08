After Liverpool’s ‘apprehension,’ Ibrahima Konate makes a phone call to Jurgen Klopp.

Ibrahima Konate says he has no complaints about Jurgen Klopp’s use of him so far this season and feels he has what it takes to thrive at Liverpool.

Konate, who joined Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig, was the Reds’ lone major summer signing.

In September, the French under-21 international earned his Reds debut, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Konate has only played three more times for Klopp’s side since then, the most recent of which was in a 2-2 draw with Brighton at the end of last month.

Despite his lack of playing time, Konate says he has no concerns with his manager and is sure that he will be able to secure a spot in his team’s starting lineup in the near future.

“You arrive in such a club with some trepidation, but if there is a team willing to spend such a sum on you, and the manager is talking to you, making you understand he wants you,” he told Canal+ via Sport Witness.

” I believe Jurgen Klopp is one of the top managers in the world. We talked on the phone a lot. I questioned him about his personal life, and he did the same.

“What I truly felt was trust, and I felt that this club was a mythological club, distinct from the rest, and I felt myself being here even before I signed, so all of this is why I decided to come to this club.”

“I told myself that if I come to Liverpool, yes, it’s another level, but I trust my abilities, so I’m going to do everything I can to earn my spot, whether it’s short-term or long-term,” he said before continuing, “I told myself that if I come to Liverpool, yes, it’s another level, but I trust my abilities, so I’m going to do everything I can to earn my spot, whether it’s short-term or long-term.”

And Reds coach Pep Lijnders revealed following the team’s win over Manchester United, which Konate started, that the defender’s style is exactly what Klopp and his staff look for in a centre-back.

“So if you want to play with a high line and a lot of room in the back,” he continued.

