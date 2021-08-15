After Liverpool’s admission, Norwich City manager Daniel Farke makes a ‘ridiculous’ accusation.

Liverpool benefited from an uninterrupted pre-season, according to Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, as they began their Premier League campaign with a bang.

The Reds won 3-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday evening, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

The hosts had plenty of possession and put the visitors to the test, especially in the first half, which was hotly contested.

However, after seeing how the pandemic has impacted his team’s season preparations, Farke sees a definite edge for the visitors.

“It’s always terrible to lose your first game,” the Norwich manager stated. “However, I have to look at the bright side of things.

“I know it sounds stupid, but I’m even more confident now than I was before this game.

“We had 14 shots against a world-class team, so there were a lot of positives,” he said.

“We played against one of the best teams in the world, with top-notch players and a top-notch coach.

“In pre-season, Liverpool had crucial players like Salah, Mane, Matip, and Van Dijk available, whereas it was really difficult for us in the past few weeks.

“We had a lot of players on the field and on the bench who hadn’t had a proper pre-season.”

“For 65 minutes, our energy and power were there, and we were fairly competitive,” Farke remarked.

“The first goal we conceded was a touch unlucky because we were distracted by everyone arguing a foul on Pukki; I don’t think Salah meant to assist and Jota meant to strike.

“That was the only difference in the first 65 minutes, but it became harder once Liverpool scored their second.

“It might be a long night when Salah, Firmino, and Mane are in the mood, but we kept going and it appeared like we were the team most likely to score towards the end. I’m still baffled as to why we didn’t score when we clearly deserved to.

“However, Liverpool deserved to win because they were more effective in front of goal.”