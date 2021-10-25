After Liverpool’s 5-0 win against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp said Roberto Firmino is “crazy.”

After Liverpool’s stunning victory over Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino’s “crazy” effort.

The Reds romped to a historic 5-0 Premier League triumph over their bitter North West rivals on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scoring.

It was the first time Liverpool had scored five goals at Old Trafford since 1936, and it was also the club’s largest victory there.

While Firmino wasn’t one of the goal scorers, his impact on the game was too much for United’s defense to handle, earning him accolades from the manager.

“He played outstandingly well again,” Klopp added.

“Mo gets a lot of attention, and rightfully so, but Bobby, I’m very sure when he’s done playing, people will write books about how he interpreted the false nine position.”

“I’m not going to say he invented it!” But it appears that way from time to time in the way he plays it.

“Some of his defensive plays on the field were downright ridiculous.”

“Offensively, he is clearly a good link-up player who scores on occasion. Bobby understands how much we value what he is doing, and that is the most important thing.”