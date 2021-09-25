After Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brentford, Jordan Henderson makes an honest admission.

Liverpool drew 3-3 at Brentford on Saturday, dropping points for the second time this season.

Early in the first half, the Reds fell down, but Diogo Jota equalized before the intermission.

In the second half, Jurgen Klopp’s team took the lead twice, but the home side equalized on both occasions.

Before Yoane Wissa hauled his side level and rescued a point for Brentford, Mohamed Salah had the chance to put them 4-2 ahead.

Jordan Henderson, a Liverpool midfielder, gave his thoughts on a tense 90 minutes in London.

“We anticipated it was going to be a tough game,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s a challenging location to visit. It was a fantastic environment, and they made our lives miserable. It’s disheartening for us to be in the lead twice and not be able to keep it.

“At 2-1, we had a few of chances to win the game. It provides them with a glimmer of optimism. That’s football; we’re sad with the outcome, but we have to give Brentford credit.

“We’re a hardworking group as well, but there’s still a lot of potential for progress for us right now. In the second half, we had a little bit more control, but we couldn’t hold on for the win.”

Liverpool now leads the table by one point over Manchester City in second place.

Brighton, on the other hand, has a chance to go first if they beat Crystal Palace on Monday night.